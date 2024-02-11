Radamel Falcao García reached his 38th birthday and the various congratulatory messages did not wait in much of the world, with clubs, teammates and world football stars being the ones who remembered the 'Tiger'.

However, the gifts don't stop and neither do the messages, because his wifeto Lorelei Tarónpublished an emotional video of Falcao At least he has not been seen publicly, as he is seen sharing his day-to-day life with his children and other family members, who inspire him to go out to a training session or match well motivated every day.

Falcao García, Rayo Vallecano player. Photo: EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

“I love you baby! I love who you are, I admire you, I value you and I thank God so much for your life, for growing, dreaming, working together. Let's go for more! We love you forever Falcao. “Happy birthday,” says the message. Lorelei Tarón to Falcao along with the emotional video.

Likewise, what was shared by Taron made Falcao will react with a comment and the 'Tiger' He did not hesitate to return the detail he had with him with an I love you.

I love you my darling! What a beautiful video. Thank you for everything, you are unique,” ​​Falcao said on his Instagram account.

Bitter celebration for Falcao

It was not a round celebration for Radamel Falcao Garcíahis team, the Vallecano Ray lost this Sunday 2-1 against Mallorca on matchday 24 of the Spanish League.

The Colombian watched the entire game from the substitute bench and is increasingly relegated in the coach's plans. Francisco Rodríguez. With the defeat, the Ray It is in 14th position in the standings with 24 points.

