Falcao García, with a blue heart: his congratulations to Millionaires for the star 16

The Tiger sent a message for the title of the ambassador team.
Millionaires won the Apertura-2023 tournament of Colombian soccer this Saturday by beating Atlético Nacional on penalties 3-2, after drawing 1-1 on aggregate in the final.
With the title, euphoria was unleashed in Bogotá with the celebration of the fans of the blue team.
In the distance, there was also a very special celebration, that of the soccer player Falcao García.
the blue tiger
Falcao, Rayo Vallecano playerit didn’t take long to congratulate the blue club and the fans for this star.
“Champions. Congratulations to all the players. To the teacher Gamero, to the directives, to all the team and to all the fans throughout Colombia and the world,” wrote the igre.
Champions 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. Congratulations to all the players. To teacher Gamero, to the directives, to all the team and to all the fans throughout Colombia and the world. https://t.co/bGEKclnTQs
— Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) June 25, 2023
Falcao is a self-confessed fan of Millonarios and whenever the opportunity arises he remembers the ambassador team, where he is also very loved by the fans.
SPORTS
