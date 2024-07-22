Danovis Banguero scored the goal with which Millonarios defeated Atlético Bucaramanga, the current champion, at El Campín in Bogotá. He was with the Azules Radamel Falcao Garcia who did not score but was an important piece for his teammates to create plays that almost turned into goals.

The signing of ‘El Tigre’ is the most talked about signing in Colombian football and is a magnet for the public who want to see the player who played in European football up close.

Falcao made his debut with Millonarios last Thursday in the game in which his team tied 1-1 with Independiente Medellín, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

Falcao’s viral play

Bogotá. July 21, 2024.

Falcao had several opportunities with shots on goal, he even had a bicycle kick that went wrong.

But Tigre is showing all its class and category, with plays that enamor the ambassador fans.

Radamel Falcao Garcia

And although he did not score a goal, Falcao dazzled the more than 30 thousand fans present at El Campín, with a play of pure luxury, making a sombrero to a rival from Bucaramanga, and then receiving the ball with his thigh, awakening applause.

The national team’s all-time top scorer thanked everyone for their support. “I want to thank them for continuing to support the team. We were in a difficult situation, they encouraged us and we needed that 12th player to lift us up,” he said.

Falcao is ready to face his first classic in Colombia, the match against Nacional on Wednesday, again at El Campín. “It’s always nice to face Nacional, they’re a big team in Colombia and we hope to continue growing as a group, to put on the field what the coach wants and with the quality we have, we can get the three points,” he said.

