The bombshell of the signing of the striker Radamel Falcao Garcia for Millonarios He went around the world and the ambassador fans are just waiting to see him debut in the capital club’s jersey.

Falcao is in USA, He is advancing his preparation with a view to the Colombian tournament in which he hopes to help Millos become champions.

The Bogota team is already practicing in Bogota under the orders of the technical director, Alberto Gamero, who is preparing his group for the second championship of the year.

“While the long-awaited day arrives when the ‘Tigre’ formally joins the rest of the squad, Millonarios already knows that they will play an international friendly against River Plate at the Monumental And this duel will be the first time that the historic striker appears for the first time with the ambassador shirt and it will also be special for him, as he will face the other team that he holds dear after having been a figure in his beginnings as a professional footballer,” said www.futbolred.com

And he added: “Well, after so many expectations to know who was going to have the television rights for that match between River and Millonarios, finally, it will be Disney Plus (formerly Star+ after unification), the person in charge of bringing this pre-season friendly to the entire continent exclusively.”

The game is scheduled for next Tuesday, July 9, starting at 4:30 pm (Colombian time).

