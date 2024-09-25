Falcao Garcia He is injured, he does not play with Millionairesbut in Europe What he did was written in gold letters and, most importantly, he was not forgotten.

Recently, Thibaut Courtois He presented a documentary with Amazon Prime in which he tells how his recovery was to become a starter again with the real Madrid and after his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“The Belgian goalkeeper shows in the footage the way he had to suffer to be ready for what was the end of the season with the white team where he covered the last matches including the final of the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund”, pointed out www.futbolred.com

And he added: “Well, before the premiere of the documentary, Courtois stopped on the red carpet to do a challenge with the Spanish TikToker Adri Contreras and there he chose his ideal player.”

The specialist website warned that “in the same team he took Radamel Falcao García into account, when he had to highlight a footballer who is good at finishing with a header.”

The Samario coincided with the goalkeeper when the Belgian was goalkeeper for Atlético de Madrid and it seems that after so many years he has not forgotten the great level of the Colombian in those times.

The ideal player for Thibaut Courtois

Speed: Federico Valverde

Happens: Toni Kroos

Strength: Ferland Mendy

Definition: Cristiano Ronaldo

Header: Falcao Garcia

Intelligence: Luka Modric

Mentality: Casemiro

Hair: Vinicius Junior

Skill: Vinicius Junior