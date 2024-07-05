Bogotá is experiencing a blue tide. Millonarios fans took to the streets as if it were a match day, and all for one reason: the arrival of their idol. Radamel Falcao Garcia.

El Tigre arrived in Bogotá early Thursday morning and immediately met up with the team. He greeted his new teammates and chatted with the coach. Alberto Gamero.

It has been a busy day for Tigre, who is beginning to experience what his stay with the Bogotá team will be like.

Alberto Gamero and Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Millonaries FC Share

Upon his arrival and after the break, Radamel shared time with his new teammates after the long trip from Miami (United States).

“I am very excited. It is an important challenge for me,” said El Tigre in a video published by the team. “It is quite special. Those were days when I always had the team in mind. It is fulfilling the dream I had as a child and it happens at this stage of my career,” he added. El Tigre had his first official training session in the afternoon dressed in blue.

And the blue city is delirious. Social media is flooded with messages, photos and memes alluding to Falcao’s arrival.

Flag waving for Falcao Garcia

Millonarios fans. Photo:Nestor Gomez Share

Bogotá July 04, 2024. Millonarios fans gather outside the Bogotá Plaza Hotel to welcome Falcao. Photo Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo Credit: CEET Photographer: NESTOR GOMEZ Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of Millonarios fans arrived at the team’s hotel in northern Bogotá to welcome Falcao García.

Fans gather outside the hotel, singing and waving their blue and white flags, hoping that Tigre will come out to greet them and have the game that the fans have been waiting for.

The security plan has been strict to protect Falcao García, however it is expected that the footballer will be able to share a brief moment with the fans.

