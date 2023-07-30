Sunday, July 30, 2023
Falcao García, unforgettable scorer: moving tribute in Porto

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2023
in Sports
Falcao García, unforgettable scorer: moving tribute in Porto

Falcao Garcia

Falcao Garcia.

Falcao garcia.

El Tigre is still present among the fans of the Portuguese club.

The Colombian striker Radamel Falcao has been honored this Saturday in Portugal before the game between Rayo Vallecano and Portowhich was his first team in Europe and which he defended during two successful seasons.

great tribute

Falcao, 37, jumped onto the pitch of the Estadio do Dragão before the match and received a standing ovation from the “dragons” fans while a montage of some of his great moments in the blue and white jersey was shown on the screens.

“Thank you for the memories. This will always be your home. Welcome, Falcao! Forever Dragon”, wrote the Portuguese club on their social networks.

Falcao celebrating Porto’s second goal against Atlético de Madrid in 2010.

Photo:

Pierre Philippe Marcou. AFP

Radamel Falcao arrived in Portugal in 2009, from River Plate, for what would be two brilliant seasons, and he soon became an idol among the fans.

Representing the “dragons”, Falcão won a Europa League, in which he was the competition’s top scorer with 17 goals, two Leagues, two Cups and two other Portuguese Super Cups. He played 87 games, in which he scored 72 times.

EFE

