Falcao garcia He arrived in Miami in mid-June to spend his holidays with his family after his release from Vallecano Raybut he wasn’t going to waste any time, especially when he knew that his signing to Millonarios was in the works. He called his personal physical trainer, they planned the work and immediately started the engines. They were two intense weeks, of sweating to the max, on the field, on the track, on the beach, of running, of exercising, of doing ball work, and everything so that the Tigre would be in optimal physical condition. When his move to Millonarios was closed, he was filled with more motivation, he accelerated to the fullest. Last Tuesday, July 2, this preparation cycle ended and Falcao was ready for his new challenge.

That coach, the magician behind Falcao’s physique, is Colombian, his name is Julio César Murillo, he is 36 years old, he was a footballer, he played in teams like Millonarios, La Equidad, Expreso Rojo, he spent time in Ecuador and finished his career at Miami Fusion. As physical preparation was his obsession, he dedicated himself to it, many studies, certificates, diplomas, he started to meet people, he settled in Miami, he became the personal trainer of footballers of the caliber of Juan Fernando Quintero (with whom he has worked for more than 4 years), Paul Pogba and Paulo DybalaOne day, thanks to Quintero and other acquaintances, he ended up on Falcao’s path. César says that it didn’t take long for him to get along with him, because they are both very calm, that they broke the ice very quickly, that they talked about football, about life and about each other’s families, and he won his trust and his friendship, and that’s why every time Falcao needs him, he is there, in the front row, like now, when the Tigre set out to arrive at Millonarios in perfect physical condition. Today Julio César assures, without a doubt in his voice, that Falcao arrives well prepared.

What was Falcao’s preparation stage like before joining Millonarios?

I always keep in touch with him, and when he left Rayo he told me that he was going to be in Miami, that we should prepare the work for the holidays. He still didn’t know if he was going to Millonarios or somewhere else. When the deal with Millonarios was finalized, we developed the plan we had. During this period, what we did was to emphasize the work, so that he wouldn’t lose his strength, that he wouldn’t lose the aerobic part, that he wouldn’t lose the qualities of football, stopping, changing direction… We focused on doing work directed towards football. We did two long microcycles, very intense work days of two hours, two and a half hours, we tried to do double shifts but due to family issues we decided to do longer shifts, so we did gym work, field work. It was a hard two-week job to prepare him so that he would arrive at Millonarios in the best possible way.

Falcao has played very little this year. How did you find him when you started?

He returned from two weeks of inactivity since leaving Rayo, and took some time to relax with his family. Generally, footballers who leave the season go through a phase of maladjustment, so we had to re-adapt him little by little. I found him well, he is a professional and always stays in very good shape. We adapted him again to recondition him quickly. Now I dare say that he is coming in very well, he is coming in with a good foundation. In any case, working alone is not the same as working with the group, but he feels very good. We did a great job, and I am sure that he will quickly adapt to the team from a physical point of view.

What did the work consist of, was it like a pre-season?



Yes, it was a mini pre-season with two micro-cycles. We had contact with the Millonarios physical trainer to simulate a bit what they were doing and work on components that Falcao always needs.

What do you always need to work on?

You need to do a lot of mobility work, stability work, more prevention work and that is a protocol that is done before each training session, where ankle mobility, hip, knee prevention, work in the core area, all the qualities that sport generates are involved: braking, acceleration… With it, we work specifically on that to reduce the injury rate.

What is a working day like for Falcao?

We started with a mobility protocol; when the session was long we divided it into a first block of mobility work, stability, we worked on those weak links, we reinforced the physical part, we did strength work, we executed what we had planned. The second part we supplemented ourselves with protein, with some fruit, with hydrating drinks, and then we did work that, if it was in the field, we went to the field, if it was on the beach, we went to the beach, or if it was accelerations or sprints, we went to specific places that allowed us to do what was required. The end was more a return to calm, mobility work, some stretching. In the afternoon the physiotherapist who has worked with me for a long time (David del Castillo) came. We worked together. He went in the afternoons to do physiotherapy, recovery. The days were like that. Regarding nutrition, he has his nutritionist, we were in contact, and Falcao has no problem with food, he takes good care of himself, his body composition shows that he is doing very well, he has a good weight.

Do they do ball work?

Of course. In the last session we did field work, work with the ball. A few days ago we did field work and we did definition, sprinting, positioning, game reality, so that he didn’t just run and run, but also stimulated that part with the ball.

Coming in without activity, almost without playing this year, how do you think you can get into the competition…?

As long as he is physically fit, the rest is done by the matches, so he plays continuously. He will probably not play 90 minutes in one go, but as he feels better and they start putting him in the game and playing continuously, he will pick up the pace of competition very quickly, because he is physically very good, he just needs to get back to playing. I think it won’t be difficult for him, as he plays more and more he will pick up the pace quickly.

That is to say, Falcao is not yet ready for 90 minutes… he must adapt first…

It’s normal. That happens to all players, he will surely play 90 minutes but it will be progressive, everything depends on how he feels, if he feels good and in the first match he played 90 minutes, what a blessing, it depends on how he feels.

You see Falcao’s professionalism from a distance, his dedication, is that right?

I always say that he has been a professional since he started his career. He has been playing for 20 years and is still active and in his condition. The example speaks for itself. Working with him confirms this for me.

I always say that he has been a professional since he started his career. He has been playing for 20 years and is still active and in his condition. The example speaks for itself. Working with him confirms this for me. He likes to work, he demands from you, he is one of those athletes who knows about physical things, he knows concepts, he investigates a lot, he asks a lot of questions and one has to be prepared for those athletes. I am surprised that he likes work, that he demands more. At his age, his career is to be admired, because very few, and in Colombia we know this, very few athletes are like him.

Anything he told you about your move to Millonarios?

He was very excited, it created anxiety. He said, ‘this is the moment, there is no other’, I saw him excited, motivated to be able to return to Colombia, to feel the experience of Colombian football and to play in the team he supports, that generates a lot of expectation and excitement and that helps him prepare in the best way, he wants to help Millonarios win a title and that he can give the team a hand from his part and make a good impression on the people. He is motivated.

What would you recommend for your job once you join Millonarios?

He has a protocol that has been in place since he was at Rayo, it has to do with work like I said on hip and ankle mobility, no matter what. I’m going to be very attentive, we’re going to be in contact for a long time, sending him work so he can do it independently. At Millonarios they’re going to help him direct that type of work, and help him adapt without stopping doing what he’s been doing, what has worked for him.

How do you think you will do at Millonarios?

I will always wish him the best, I’m sure he will do very well, he is a great professional, we know what he has given us in football and in Colombia. I’m sure he will do very well.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

