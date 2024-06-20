It was the most anticipated news for Millonarios fans, the dream that seemed impossible, that Radamel Falcao García dressed in blue, news that has shaken Colombian football and has had international repercussions.

This Thursday, around 1 pm, the news was confirmed, the agreement between the parties, after a final meeting between Tigre and the Millonarios leadership. The topic was very advanced and small details were missing, but it is now a reality.

Falcao, 38 years old, He will fulfill his childhood dream of playing for the team he is a fan of, after a long and successful career abroad.

Millonarios had been after this signing for some time and it had not been possible, but now all the circumstances combined to make it a reality.

The information has already shaken Colombian sports, as many reactions are being generated in the face of such news.

International repercussion for Falcao to Millonarios

The bomb has detonated. The main media on the continent echo this information, while Falcao becomes the number one trend in X in Colombia, with more than 70 thousand publications. In addition, associated terms are also highly commented on the social network, such as Lorelei, by his wife, or the label ‘I’m crying’.

Meanwhile, the international press highlights the information, cataloging the importance of the news for Colombian soccer.

The newspaper Olé, from Argentina, headlines: ‘Bomb signing in Colombian football: Falcao García will play in Millonarios’.

‘The moment most anticipated by the blue box: Radamel Falcao is a new player for Millonarios’, he is the owner of Infobae.

“Radamel Falcao closes an agreement to play with Millonarios, the team of his loves,” says the EFE agency.

“Radamel Falcao García is a new Millonarios player. At 38 years old he fulfills one of his dreams and ignited the enthusiasm of the ambassador fans,” says the ESPN network note.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! Millonarios announced the hiring of Radamel Falcao García”, says the Directv Sports publication.

“Radamel Falcao 🇨🇴 returns to Colombia to play for the first time in the highest category of his country. He was in Lanceros Boyacá. Then he jumped to River. And from there to Europe”says the account of X by the Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky.

For its part, Conmebol welcomed Falcao for his return to South American football.

