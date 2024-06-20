Due to history and career, the arrival of Radamel Falcao García to Millonarios enters the fight for a place among the most important signings in Colombian football of all time. At 38 years old, the ‘Tigre’ will fulfill his dream as a fan and will wear blue.

Falcao arrives with the title of being the second top Colombian scorer of all time, a little less than Víctor Hugo Aristizábal. He is also the top scorer of the Colombian National Team, with 36 goals, and a World Cup winner in Russia 2018. He won the Europa League with Porto in 2011 and with Atlético de Madrid in 2013 and also won the Spanish Super Cup with the Colchonero club.

Does Falcao enter the list of the ten most important signings in the history of the League? The discussion is open: EL TIEMPO presents a list of ten other footballers who marked an era at the time, for what they had achieved in football and for the noise their hiring made, beyond the performance they had at the time. Not included, for example, are other names that arrived in Colombia and then shone, such as, for example, José Luis Brown or Sergio Goycochea.

Adolfo Pedernera: the one who opened El Dorado

In 1949, Millonarios shook Colombian football with the arrival of ‘Maestro’ Adolfo Pedernera, a member of River Plate’s ‘Machine’. He won six titles with that club and three Copa América before signing with the blues. His arrival generated a revolution in the country: taking advantage of a strike in Argentina, the main figures of that championship arrived in Colombia.

Adolfo Pedernera and many Argentines arrived in Colombia after the 1948 strike. Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive Share

Alfredo Di Stéfano: climb to Real Madrid

Shortly after Pedernera’s arrival, Millonarios hired Alfredo Di Stéfano, who was barely 23 years old, but had already won two titles with River and a Copa América with Argentina, in addition to having been the top scorer in his country’s League in 1947. In Colombia he achieved his definitive takeoff before going to Real Madrid, where he arrived after the historic blue triumph in Chamartín, in the golden anniversary of the Spanish club.

Alfredo Di Stefano Photo:EFE Share

Garrincha: the figure who barely lasted one game

Manoel dos Santos, Garrincha, was one of the great figures of the Brazilian team that won the two-time world championship in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962. In the first he was Pelé’s great partner in attack and in the second, after ‘O Rei’ was injured, he assumed the leadership and was the most important player in winning the title. Six years after that second achievement, Junior de Barranquilla revolutionized Colombian soccer by bringing it. But he was already very diminished and he was barely able to play a game before returning to his country.

Garrincha. Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive Share

Dragoslav Sekularac: the ‘white Pelé’ passed through Colombia

In the late 60s and early 70s, a Balkan wave reached Colombia and thus, perhaps the best Yugoslav player of all time, Dragoslav Sekularac, arrived in the country to play for Santa Fe in 1969. He came from shining with Red Star of Belgrade and being part of the Yugoslavia team that was a semi-finalist in the World Cup in Chile in 1962.

Dragoslav Sekularac Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive Share

Juan Ramón Verón: a witch who made history

In 1976, Junior de Barranquilla hired Juan Ramón ‘La Bruja’ Verón, a forward who He had a long career in Estudiantes de La Plata, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores three years in a row (1968, 1969 and 1970), and which he led to become world champion by winning the Intercontinental against Manchester United, with a goal of his own in Old Trafford. Verón changed the history of the club: as a coach and player at the same time, he gave Junior its first star in 1977.

Juan Ramin Veron Photo:Oscar Berrocal. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

César Cueto: the left-handed poet who shone in Nacional

The Peruvian National Team made a lot of noise throughout the 1970s. They eliminated Argentina in La Bombonera to qualify for the World Cup in Mexico, in which they reached the quarterfinals. Then, in 1975, he won the Copa América, and later, in Argentina ’78, he reached the semifinals. Several players from that team arrived in Colombia, such as Hugo Sotil, José Velásquez and Guillermo La Rosa. But the most important and the one who made the most noise was César Cueto, who in 1979 signed with Nacional. He had a brilliant career: champion with the green in 1981 and with América in 1984.

César Cueto (fourth, above), in the 1981 champion Atlético Nacional Photo:ARCHIVE THE TIME Share

Ricardo Gareca took Argentina to Mexico 86 and arrived in America

By validity, Ricardo Gareca may be the most important signing in Colombian football in the last 40 years. The forward was playing for River when he scored the goal that put Argentina in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Shortly after, he arrived at América, with which he was twice champion and reached three finals of the Copa Libertadores.

Ricardo Gareca Photo:Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

Carlos Valderrama: a return with a lot of noise

‘Pibe’ Valderrama had just played for Montpellier and Valladolid when Independiente Medellín broke the market and hired him in 1992. It filled stadiums and excited the Poderoso fans, but the team’s performance was rather weak: it did not even qualify for the finals. The following year he went to Junior, where he won two titles and became a club legend, before heading abroad again, this time, to the MLS.

Pibe Valderrama Photo:Instagram: @pibevalderramap Share

Carlos Bacca: from winning the Europa League to shining in Junior

Carlos Bacca trained in Junior and had to fight a lot to earn a place, but when he did he didn’t stop: he went to Bruges in Belgium and then went through Seville, Milan, Villarreal and Granada. He won three UEFA Cups, two with Sevilla and one with Villarreal. In 2022, Junior assured his return and his balance has been very positive. He was already League champion in 2023-II and has just emerged as the top scorer in the 2024-I edition, with 12 goals.

Carlos Bacca, figure of the game for Junior. Photo:Vanexa Romero. TIME Share

David Ospina excites Nacional fans

Atlético Nacional announced last week the return of goalkeeper David Ospina, the player with the most games played in the history of the Colombian National Team and called up to the Copa América that will begin, for Néstor Lorenzo’s team, this Monday. Ospina debuted at the age of 18 in the green and won two titles before his European journey, where he played for Nice, Arsenal and Napoli. Until a couple of weeks ago he was Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Atlético Nacional confirmed the return of David Ospina this Saturday. Photo:Colombian Football Federation and Archive EL TIEMPO Share

