Millionaires tied in the last throes of the match, 1-1, with the Medellinin the commitment that served as the official debut of Falcao garcia with the Bogota team.

The forward from Santa Marta was a substitute, but the coach, Alberto Gamero, He gave him the order to enter the second half to seek equality, since the DIM He took the lead with a goal from Brayan Leonat minute 42.

It was known that Falcao’s presence in Colombian football would be important for the other teams, as it guarantees a good attendance and that was what happened in the capital of Antioquia.

“In front of 22,839 spectators, Radamel Falcao García fulfilled his dream this Thursday by making his debut with Millonarios in an official match, he did so in the Atanasio Girardot from Medellin“, said the EFE agency.

He added: “He could feel the affection of the fans on the first matchday of the Colombian league. All eyes were on the Colombian national team’s all-time top scorer and there were few moments when he was treated like a rival in a stadium painted red, where he received the first gesture of affection after the warm-up before the match when applause rained down from the stands and he responded with a greeting.”

This was the moment when he entered the field and the people applauded him. Millonarios tied with a goal from Santiago Giordana.

