Recently a video in which the Colombian striker Falcao garcia collaborated with a street vendor was a trend and a matter of praise for the player of the Vallecano Ray.

Samario has always been an example on and off the courts and this time he showed his big heart.

(The best player in history, according to artificial intelligence)(Why could Fifa suspend Brazil? Decision keys that would shake up the playoffs)

criticized

Falcao found out that Lisa, the sales girl, was not having a good time and needed help.

He learned that she worked that way to not only earn her daily living, but that the money she got was to pay for her studies.

The footballer helped her with a financial contribution thanks to Manuel Nunezthe person who was in charge of publicizing the case of the girl seller.

Radamel Falcao García scores a goal in the Copa del Rey.

However, some did not see the detail favorably and criticized the forward's attitude.

“Do good and don't look at who, you don't need to publish it on social networks either,” said a message on

The scorer, in the same way, responded to the messages with great height.

“If you see any publication on my social networks, send it to me because I won't find out. I cannot control what third parties do,” she commented.

(Mariana Pajón exploded and came out against the rumors about her retirement)