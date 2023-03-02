Falcao García, “there is a possibility”: the latest on the future of the “Tiger”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Falcao Garcia
Falcao garcia
There are interested in the Colombian striker. From Asia the bid is strengthened.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Everything indicates that Radamel Falcao García is looking for a destiny. And that is long-awaited news for many teams that yearn to have a player of their experience, impact and prestige.
The Colombian striker has been mentioned in the MLS several times and some nostalgics are excited to see him in River Plate or even in Millonarios, but everything indicates that those who lead the concrete efforts come from distant Malaysia.
The club is Johor Darul Takzim FC and its coach Esteban Solari, Santiago’s brother (former Real Madrid player), has occasionally referred to the option of signing ‘El Tigre’.
(You can read: Serious attack against Antonela Roccuzzo’s family premises: they threaten Messi).
‘There is a possibility’
“We know there is a possibility, it is something our boss is working on. We are still waiting, I can’t say more, our boss will decide on Falcao.” assured the coach during the conference in statements collected by ‘The Malaysian Reserve’.
If the concern is sports, the team is the co-leader of the Malaysian Super League with a perfect score. The economic, apparently, would not be a problem either. It remains to be seen how seductive this exotic destination is for Falcao and his family.
This moment in his career, without leading role at Rayo Vallecano and only 587 minutes on the field with a balance of two goals, seems to force him to consider everything.
More news
SPORTS
*With Soccer
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #García #possibility #latest #future #Tiger
Leave a Reply