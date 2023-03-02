Falcao García, “there is a possibility”: the latest on the future of the “Tiger”

Everything indicates that Radamel Falcao García is looking for a destiny. And that is long-awaited news for many teams that yearn to have a player of their experience, impact and prestige.

The Colombian striker has been mentioned in the MLS several times and some nostalgics are excited to see him in River Plate or even in Millonarios, but everything indicates that those who lead the concrete efforts come from distant Malaysia.

The club is Johor Darul Takzim FC and its coach Esteban Solari, Santiago’s brother (former Real Madrid player), has occasionally referred to the option of signing ‘El Tigre’.

(You can read: Serious attack against Antonela Roccuzzo’s family premises: they threaten Messi).

‘There is a possibility’

Falcao García enters the field.

“We know there is a possibility, it is something our boss is working on. We are still waiting, I can’t say more, our boss will decide on Falcao.” assured the coach during the conference in statements collected by ‘The Malaysian Reserve’.

If the concern is sports, the team is the co-leader of the Malaysian Super League with a perfect score. The economic, apparently, would not be a problem either. It remains to be seen how seductive this exotic destination is for Falcao and his family.

This moment in his career, without leading role at Rayo Vallecano and only 587 minutes on the field with a balance of two goals, seems to force him to consider everything.

More news

SPORTS

*With Soccer