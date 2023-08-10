Falcao García: the number he will wear in Rayo this season is revealed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Falcao Garcia.
Falcao garcia.
The attacker gets ready for the premiere in the Spanish competition.
The Colombian striker Radamel Falcaowho is in his third season at Rayo Vallecano, will continue to wear the number nine on his back on the red-fringed shirt and his partner in attack, Raúl de Tomás, the most expensive signing in the club’s history, will wear number 22.
Falcao, who wore the number 3 in the first season and 9 in the second, will continue to wear the number 9, as revealed by the Madrid club after registering the players for the championship in LaLiga.
The 37-year-old Colombian striker has played 54 official matches with Rayo in two seasons, only 13 as a starter, and has scored eight goals in 1,650 minutes of play.
The other center forward of the team, Raúl de Tomás, for whom Rayo paid just over eight million euros last season, becoming the most expensive signing in the club’s history, will wear the twenty-two.
EFE
