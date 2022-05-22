Falcao García: the emotional video of thanks for Rayo Vallecano

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Falcao Garcia.
The Colombian striker showed his joy at not having been relegated in Spanish football.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 22, 2022, 04:18 PM
Radamel Falcao García closed his first season at Rayo Vallecano this weekend with bittersweet feelings.
Despite having had a great start at the Madrid club, Falcao suffered from injuries in the second half of his first ‘Rayista’ spell.
However, the ‘Tiger’ feels more pleased than ever, because his team achieved the goal: not to descend. A meaningful video with his best moments was the way Garcia found to thank the entire team and his followers.
(You can read: Video: Robin Olsen, Aston Villa goalkeeper, receives infamous aggression).
The gratitude of the ‘Tiger’
“At the end of the season, I want to thank all my teammates, the coaching staff, the club’s assistants and the fans. A goal accomplished that would not have been possible without the voices of encouragement, encouragement and work from all of you. Thank you very much,” Falcao wrote accompanying the video on their social networks.
At the end of the season, I want to thank all my teammates, the coaching staff, the club’s assistants and the fans. A goal accomplished that would not have been possible without the voices of encouragement, encouragement and work from all of you. Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/COj0xKnxaH
— Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) May 22, 2022
More news
SPORTS
May 22, 2022, 04:18 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #García #emotional #video #Rayo #Vallecano
Leave a Reply