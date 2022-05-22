Monday, May 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Falcao García: the emotional video of thanks for Rayo Vallecano

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Falcao García will renew with Rayo Vallecano for one more year

Falcao Garcia.

The Colombian striker showed his joy at not having been relegated in Spanish football.

Radamel Falcao García closed his first season at Rayo Vallecano this weekend with bittersweet feelings.

Despite having had a great start at the Madrid club, Falcao suffered from injuries in the second half of his first ‘Rayista’ spell.

See also  MotoGP | Espargaro: "We have to raise the level of IRTA engineers"

However, the ‘Tiger’ feels more pleased than ever, because his team achieved the goal: not to descend. A meaningful video with his best moments was the way Garcia found to thank the entire team and his followers.

(You can read: Video: Robin Olsen, Aston Villa goalkeeper, receives infamous aggression).

The gratitude of the ‘Tiger’

Falcao garcia

Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.

“At the end of the season, I want to thank all my teammates, the coaching staff, the club’s assistants and the fans. A goal accomplished that would not have been possible without the voices of encouragement, encouragement and work from all of you. Thank you very much,” Falcao wrote accompanying the video on their social networks.

More news

See also  "Il Silenzio", the work on Simoncelli which is not just a book

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Falcao #García #emotional #video #Rayo #Vallecano

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Liga MX: Sebastián Jurado could renew for four more years with Cruz Azul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.