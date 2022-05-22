Falcao García: the emotional video of thanks for Rayo Vallecano

Radamel Falcao García closed his first season at Rayo Vallecano this weekend with bittersweet feelings.

Despite having had a great start at the Madrid club, Falcao suffered from injuries in the second half of his first ‘Rayista’ spell.

However, the ‘Tiger’ feels more pleased than ever, because his team achieved the goal: not to descend. A meaningful video with his best moments was the way Garcia found to thank the entire team and his followers.

The gratitude of the ‘Tiger’

Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.

“At the end of the season, I want to thank all my teammates, the coaching staff, the club’s assistants and the fans. A goal accomplished that would not have been possible without the voices of encouragement, encouragement and work from all of you. Thank you very much,” Falcao wrote accompanying the video on their social networks.

