Radamel Falcao garcia He was presented on Tuesday as a new Millonarios player in front of more than 30,000 people who came to the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, where they raised flags, sang and applauded the most talked about signing of the last decades in Colombian football.

According to the criteria of

In an unprecedented evening for Colombian football, fans of the capital team went to the sports stadium to welcome the ‘Tiger’ and the rest of the players who will defend the blue and white colours of the Ambassadors.

Falcao was presented at El Campín. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

Falcao came out onto the pitch accompanied by his wife, Lorelei Tarón, and his five children amid the jubilation of the crowd who began to applaud, shout and sing to the former Atlético de Madrid striker.

Falcao, to the rhythm of cumbia

The invited musical group was The Chorros Kidsfrom Argentina, famous for their interpretations of cumbia villera and lyrics very common among football fans. Los Pibes sang some of their hits such as ‘How hot’ and encouraged the public,

Falcao was presented by Millonarios. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

Falcao joined in with the music and danced cumbia villera, waving his arms and feet and smiling a lot, as recorded in the Win Sports TV broadcast.

The striker then put on the blue Millonarios shirt and greeted the public, the directors and all his teammates, while a fireworks and fire show accompanied the evening. “It’s the best fan base in the country,” said Falcao, who responded when asked which team he supports: “I’ve been a Millonarios fan for life.”

There was also a drone show in the sky in which the Millonarios crest and the shirt of Falcao and other club players such as the experienced David Mackalister Silva were projected.

In addition to Falcao, the club’s other new signings were also presented at the squad presentation: goalkeeper Iván Arboleda; centre-back Sergio Mosquera; midfielders Félix Chapurrí, Jovani Welch and Juan José Ramírez, and forwards Daniel Mantilla, Jhon Córdoba and Kevin Palacios. During the evening, Cartagena singer Alexy Hernández jumped onto the stage where the players were and sang the song ‘Viva Colombia, viva Falcao’ to the striker, which became popular a decade ago for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which the striker missed due to injury.

SPORTS

More sports news