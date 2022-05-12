Friday, May 13, 2022
Falcao García, substitute: Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal LIVE, follow LaLiga

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in Sports
Falcao García, substitute in Rayo’s match.

The Vallecas team is assured of its presence in the first division for next season.

Rayo Vallecano receives Villarreal in Madrid, for date 36 of LaLiga, in which it promises to be an exciting match.

In the Vallecas team, Falcao García starts as a substitute.

Follow live Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal of Spanish football.

