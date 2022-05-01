Monday, May 2, 2022
Falcao García, substitute in Rayo Vallecano vs. Royal Society, live

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in Sports
Falcao García will renew with Rayo Vallecano for one more year

Falcao Garcia.

The Colombian is ready to enter.

The Rayo Vallecano is ready for the match against Real Sociedad, in which the Colombian Falcao García is substitute, this Sunday,.

In the absence of five days to conclude the league championship, Rayo Vallecano has done its homework. From the beginning they estimated the permanence at 40 points and they have reached that number after beating Barcelona at the Camp Nou on the last day.

Yet salvation is not math. They are ten points ahead of Granada, with whom they also have goal difference in their favour, so a win this week would allow them to breathe easy.

Follow the match here.

