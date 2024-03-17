Dayro Moreno With his 225 goals, he became the all-time top scorer in the Colombian league after the goal he scored in the 89th minute in the victory of the Once Caldas 1-2 against him Medellin.

The forward sustained a counterattack at the end of the game and scored the historic goal in a difficult match for the team led by Hernán Darío Herrera.

Tears

Moreno cried. He did not hide his happiness, as he was tied at 224 with Sergio Galván Rey, other of the idols of the Caldense team.

“This is the result of my 21-year football career,” he said on Win Sports and assured that this achievement “with the team of my life.”

Dayro Moreno. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

He was born on September 16, 1985 in Chicoral, Tolimaand debuted for the Manizales team in 2003. With that team he was champion of the 2004 Libertadores Cup and won the league titles in the 2003 Apertura Tournament and the 2011 Clausura Tournament.

He has also played with Junior de Barranquilla, Millonarios, Atlético Bucaramanga and Atlético Nacional,with which he won the Apertura Tournament and the Recopa Sudamericana in 2017 and the Copa Colombia in 2018.

Dayro Moreno celebrates 225. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

“He achieved the record, to a large extent, because he has been the top scorer in the Colombian league on seven occasions: in the opening games of 2014, 2017 and 2022 and in the closing games of 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2017. In addition to having played in his country, and having been international with the Colombian team, he played in andl Mexican Tijuana, Romanian Steaua Bucharest, Workshops in Argentina and the Petroleum East of Bolivia. In total, Moreno has scored 331 goals in his career,” the EFE agency reported in its report.

The message

Falcao García, the country's most important forward in recent years, sent a warm message to Moreno, congratulating him on the record.

“Congratulations scorer, it is a pleasure to have shared the court with you #225 #DayroMoreno,” Falcao wrote on his social networks.