The Colombian National Team This Monday he begins his journey in the Copa América, in a match against Paraguay that opens group D.

Colombia arrives at the tournament in the midst of a climate of favoritism that has been earned by its good moment, their undefeated record of 23 games and their third place in the World Cup qualifiers.

Before the crash, the one who spoke was Radamel Falcao García, who sent an emotional and at the same time dreamy message to his former National Team teammates.

Falcao is still on vacation after leaving Rayo Vallecano and signing for Millonarios. While the time comes to travel to Bogotá to join the blue team, Tigre experiences up close what is happening with the National Team, of which he was a great captain and scorer.

The forward remembered the tricolor team and commented: “Boys: Today begins a new dream, a new challenge, a new adventure. You represent us, but we are more than 50 million Colombians dreaming that they will bring the Cup home like in 2001,” El Tigre wrote on his social networks.

