Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Falcao, goal disallowed.
Falcao, goal disallowed.
Rayo Vallecnao tied this Friday against Getafe.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 14, 2022, 04:00 PM
Falcao garcia was about to break his goalscoring drought, this Friday in the game of Vallecano Ray against Getafe in the Spanish League.
El Tigre was a substitute, but came on in the 68th minute and was very active in his team’s attack, which in the end tied 0-0.
disallowed goal
Falcao had the winning goalreceived a cross and stoked the defense to score a header at the goalkeeper’s exit.
However, his goal was disallowed for offside.
The Colombian striker has not scored since September 17, in a match against Athletic.
SPORTS
more sports news
October 14, 2022, 04:00 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #García #scores #great #goal #annulled #action
Leave a Reply