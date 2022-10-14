Saturday, October 15, 2022
Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 14, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Falcao Garcia

Falcao, goal disallowed.

Falcao, goal disallowed.

Rayo Vallecnao tied this Friday against Getafe.

Falcao garcia was about to break his goalscoring drought, this Friday in the game of Vallecano Ray against Getafe in the Spanish League.

El Tigre was a substitute, but came on in the 68th minute and was very active in his team’s attack, which in the end tied 0-0.

disallowed goal

Falcao had the winning goalreceived a cross and stoked the defense to score a header at the goalkeeper’s exit.

However, his goal was disallowed for offside.

The Colombian striker has not scored since September 17, in a match against Athletic.

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

