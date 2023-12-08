You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Falcao García with Lorelei Tarón.
Images of the dancing Tiger go viral.
Falcao garcia He surprised his followers this Friday by broadcasting a video in which he is seen celebrating after the candle night
El Tigre appears partying and having a barbecue with his family, in a pre-Christmas atmosphere. In the images, Falcao dances a vallenato and keeps up with his wife Lorelei Tarón, in a video that travels through social networks. Even the Tiger waves to the camera while dancing with his wife.
Radamel Falcao García once again showed his scoring instinct in Spanish football this week, scoring a goal this Wednesday in Rayo Vallecano’s complicated victory (2-0) against Yeclano Deportivo in the second round of the Copa del Rey in Spain.
Around the 89th minute, Santa Marta’s ‘Tigre’ showed his scoring instincts, he entered the center of the area to connect with a cross from the right by Unai López and send the ball to the back of the net, scoring an agonizing goal.
Third goal for Radamel Falcao García in this Copa del Rey season, on November 1 he scored a double against Atlético Lugones in the first round of the tournament.
In addition, he reached 345 goals in his career and is stalking Víctor Hugo Aristizábal’s record of 348 goals, which makes him the Colombian top scorer in professional football.
SPORTS
