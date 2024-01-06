You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Falcao García.
Falcao garcia.
The Colombian helped his team win the Copa del Rey.
The Colombian attacker Falcao garcia He was the protagonist this Saturday, January 6, in Rayo Vallecano's victory against Huesca, 0-2, in a Copa del Rey match.
The Colombian started the game on the substitute bench and was on the field until the 76th minute, for Raul de Tomás.
When Tigre entered the game it was 0-0 and it took much longer to get unbalanced. There the Colombian was opportune with a great header assist to contribute to the first goal, which was scored by Óscar Valentín until the 118th minute of the match.
⚡️ ''.
💥 Óscar Valentín culminates a great combination to put Francisco's team in the round of 16 of the Cup.pic.twitter.com/Vwr8dyPnhD
— Sports Fans (@AfDeportiva_) January 6, 2024
A victory suffered
Rayo Vallecano, who spent the entire game in a very relaxed manner thinking that some play would end the game, got in a hurry almost at the end of regulation time and when they wanted to react to win the game it was already too late against a very grown Huesca that dared with the game, although it had to go to extra time, due to the lack of success in the goals of both teams.
In extra time the match became very even, becoming a very open match with both teams looking for the opposing goal, Bolivar wasting a good chance in the 103rd minute when he stood alone in front of Cárdenas, sending the ball gently into his hands.
And with nothing decided, until the second part of the extra time in which the two teams were very careful not to make mistakes, hoping that some play would decide the tie, dominating more in the last minutes, Rayo crashing in front of the defensive wall planted by the Huesca still had a good opportunity in a shot by Hugo Vallejo in the 115th minute after a counter from the Huesca team.
Two minutes later Oscar Valentín would sentence Huesca by shooting into the net in a combination with his teammates to assist Falcao's header, and even in the last moments with Huesca overturned on the goal of the
Rayo Vallecano, Isi Palazón would make the score 0-2.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
With EFE
