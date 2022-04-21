Andoni Iraolacoach of Vallecano Ray, spoke this Wednesday about the Colombian striker Radamel Falcaowho is recovering from a muscle injury that has kept him inactive for almost two months and of whom he said he hopes “to have him soon” with the team.

Falcao, on the bench

Falcao is recovering from a calf muscle injury that he suffered after the match against Real Madrid on February 26.

“He comes from a fairly long period in which he has not trained with the team and he is not at his level or in the state of form that he would like. He is involved with the group and wants to enter. Let’s see if there is any chance that travel with the team to Barcelona and join us, but I hope to have him with us soon”Iraola said at a press conference.

The muscle injury suffered by the Colombian is not allowing him to enjoy continuity in 2022 and, for now, has prevented him from playing the historic second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Betis and the last four league games against Betis. Cádiz, Seville, Atlético de Madrid, Granada, Valencia and Alavés.

Falcao has played 20 official games with Rayo this season, eight as a starter, and has scored five goals in 769 minutes of play. Falcao’s loss is being a major setback for Andoni Iraola, since the Madrid team is going through a serious crisis with the goal. In the thirteen league games that he has played this 2022, he has not won any and has only scored six goals.

Alignments of Espanyol vs. Lightning

Spanish: Diego López, Aleix Vidal, Calero, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Keidi, Yangel; Vilhena, Darder, Puado, de Tomás.

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievsky; Mario Hernandez, Maras, Catena, Fran Garcia; Valentine, Comesana; Isi, Trejo, Alvaro; Guardiola.Falcao is a substitute.

