Falcao García returned to training with Rayo Vallecano

The Vallecano Ray completed his last training session this Friday before meeting this Saturday in a friendly against newcastle, for which the Colombian is available Radamel Falcao Garciawho after overcoming some inconvenience, joined the work dynamics of his colleagues and participated in the work session

Falcao’s return is good news for Andoni Iraola, that recovers the Colombian attacker a few days after resuming official competitions with the Copa del Rey match next Wednesday, December 21 against Saguntino Athletic.

In none of the friendlies played so far, against Fenerbahce and Galatasaray in istanbul and in front of the Real society at the Reale Arena, Radamel Falcao took part, who is the only Rayo striker who has not been published so far during this preparation period.

His last official match was on November 20 with Colombia in the friendly against Paraguay played in Florida. In that match he was a substitute, played fifteen minutes and scored the second goal in the 2-0 win.

Falcao knows that from January he will have the competition in attack from Raúl de Tomás, who will now be able to play and, a priori, will be the offensive reference as the starting striker along with Sergio Camello, who is the attacker who had the most minutes until the break in November.

