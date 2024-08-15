Radamel Falcao García has not yet been able to score his first goal with the Millonarios shirt, the team he joined with all the enthusiasm of a fan and with which he hopes to get into the fight for the BetPlay League title.

To top it off, the ‘Tiger’ had to come off at half-time in the match that Millos won 1-0 against Deportes Tolima at El Campín, on August 2. The official diagnosis from the club’s medical department was that Falcao suffered a “fracture of the second metacarpal in his right hand.”

However, the same medical report gave hope for a quick return. “After the diagnostic x-rays were performed, immobilization was carried out, so no surgical intervention is required,” it was revealed at the time.

Falcao, as things are going, could soon return to the Millonarios roster, without missing a single game, thanks to the team’s forced stoppage due to calendar issues.

It is worth remembering that the match against América de Cali, on the fifth date of the League, was postponed to October 9, while the game against Atlético Nacional was brought forward to July 24 (1-2 defeat).

Millonarios will return to the League on August 25, against Águilas Doradas in Sincelejo, and that is where ‘El Tigre’ could return.

The good news is that Falcao returned to training with Millonarios on Wednesday, although he did so in a different way and has not yet trained with the full squad. He worked alongside Juan José Ramírez, who had a muscle problem.

However, Falcao once again took part in the finishing work and showed that he has not lost his goal-scoring instinct: he scored a goal that was recorded on video.

However, Millonarios coach Alberto Gamero is patiently managing Falcao to ensure he returns in the best possible condition.

“Falcao was with the surgeon and he will only do field work, but without opposition so that he doesn’t get hurt again,” said Gamero about the ‘Tiger’, who has played 240 minutes in four games.

