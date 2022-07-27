Falcao García returned to the goal: see the goal that gave Rayo Vallecano the victory

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.
The samarium scored the decisive goal in his club’s friendly against Leganés in the 84th minute.
July 27, 2022, 02:40 PM
Falcao gave Rayo Vallecano the win in Wednesday’s friendly against Leganés.
Falcao’s goal
The ‘Santa Marta tiger’ began as a substitute in the match, but entered the second half.
Precisely, after influencing several attacking plays, Falcao had his chance at minute 84 after a cross from the left.
Falcao, true to his goalscoring instinct, only had to push the ball.
His team won 2-1.
