Falcao García returned to the goal: see the goal that gave Rayo Vallecano the victory

Falcao gave Rayo Vallecano the win in Wednesday’s friendly against Leganés.

Falcao’s goal

Radamel Falcao García enters the field. Photo: Rodrigo Jimenez. Eph

The ‘Santa Marta tiger’ began as a substitute in the match, but entered the second half.

Precisely, after influencing several attacking plays, Falcao had his chance at minute 84 after a cross from the left.

Falcao, true to his goalscoring instinct, only had to push the ball.

His team won 2-1.

