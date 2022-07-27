Thursday, July 28, 2022
Falcao García returned to the goal: see the goal that gave Rayo Vallecano the victory

July 27, 2022
Falcao Garcia

Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.

The samarium scored the decisive goal in his club’s friendly against Leganés in the 84th minute.

Falcao gave Rayo Vallecano the win in Wednesday’s friendly against Leganés.

Falcao’s goal

Radamel Falcao Garcia

Radamel Falcao García enters the field.

The ‘Santa Marta tiger’ began as a substitute in the match, but entered the second half.

Precisely, after influencing several attacking plays, Falcao had his chance at minute 84 after a cross from the left.

Falcao, true to his goalscoring instinct, only had to push the ball.

His team won 2-1.

