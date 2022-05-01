Falcao García returned and scored: the great goal with Rayo Vallecano, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The millions that Falcao stopped earning for being important in his work.
The Colombian scored in the 77th minute of the game against Real Sociedad.
May 01, 2022, 01:15 PM
Colombian striker Falcao Garcpia scored in the 77th minute of the Rayo Vallecano vs. Real society, in the Spanish championship.
Falcao was present on the scoreboard at minute 77 of the commitment and when his team was losing 0-1.
Real Sociedad went ahead in the 33rd minute due to the action of Alexander Sorlothbut the samarium entered the field and on the first play he scored this goal.
