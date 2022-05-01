Falcao García returned and scored: the great goal with Rayo Vallecano, video

Colombian striker Falcao Garcpia scored in the 77th minute of the Rayo Vallecano vs. Real society, in the Spanish championship.

Falcao was present on the scoreboard at minute 77 of the commitment and when his team was losing 0-1.

Real Sociedad went ahead in the 33rd minute due to the action of Alexander Sorlothbut the samarium entered the field and on the first play he scored this goal.