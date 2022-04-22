Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, who has not played since February 26 due to a calf muscle injury, He is ready to reappear two months later against Barcelona, ​​​​which Rayo will face this Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Falcao entered the last league call against Espanyol, although the idea that his coach had, Andoni Iraola, was that he did not participate except in case of maximum need for the result, something that was not necessary due to the victory of his team.



They breathe in the Rayo Vallecano



The goal was for him to return to the dynamics of the group after two months away and his reappearance could take place at the Camp Nou against Barcelona, whom he has scored in four of his five clashes, the last one on October 27, 2021, when his goal gave Rayo the victory.

The muscle injury that the Colombian has suffered has not allowed him to enjoy continuity in this 2022, in which he lost the historic second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Betis and the last seven league games against Cádiz, Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid, Granada, Valencia, Alavés and Español.

Falcao’s recovery is good news for Andoni Iraola, who with the Colombian recovers significant cash and guarantees for his attack, demarcation for which Sergi Guardiola remained as the only reference at this time.

Falcao has played 20 official matches with Rayo this season, eight as a starter, and has scored five goals in 769 minutes of play.

EFE