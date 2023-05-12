Falcao García, ready to roar again: good news from Rayo Vallecano

The Colombian striker Radamel Falcaowho suffered a muscle tear after the match against Osasuna on April 14, exercised this Friday with his teammates and is available for the match against Betis on the next day of the Spanish league. (You may be interested in: Falcao? Is he going to Malaysia? Strong clue about his future)

Falcao’s recovery is good news for his coach, Andoni Iraola, who can count on the Colombian for this final stretch of the season in which Rayo, after achieving permanence, will seek the seventh place in the classification that gives access to European competition.

Do you play on the weekend?

Despite his availability, it is most likely that Falcao will not start against Betis and will wait for his opportunity on the bench.

Iraola will have to decide from the beginning whether to bet on Raúl de Tomás or Sergio Camello. The Colombian striker has recorded 24 official matches this season, only four as a starter, and has scored two goals in the 651 minutes of play.

EFE

