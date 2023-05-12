Falcao García, ready to roar again: good news from Rayo Vallecano

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Falcao García enters the field.
Falcao García enters the field.
The striker has had little activity in 2023.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian striker Radamel Falcaowho suffered a muscle tear after the match against Osasuna on April 14, exercised this Friday with his teammates and is available for the match against Betis on the next day of the Spanish league. (You may be interested in: Falcao? Is he going to Malaysia? Strong clue about his future)
Falcao’s recovery is good news for his coach, Andoni Iraola, who can count on the Colombian for this final stretch of the season in which Rayo, after achieving permanence, will seek the seventh place in the classification that gives access to European competition.
Do you play on the weekend?
Despite his availability, it is most likely that Falcao will not start against Betis and will wait for his opportunity on the bench.
Iraola will have to decide from the beginning whether to bet on Raúl de Tomás or Sergio Camello. The Colombian striker has recorded 24 official matches this season, only four as a starter, and has scored two goals in the 651 minutes of play.
EFE
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #García #ready #roar #good #news #Rayo #Vallecano
Leave a Reply