After all the ceremonies, announcements, videos, presentations and fireworks, it was time for Radamel Falcao García’s official debut with the club he loves, Millonarios FC.

The 38-year-old ‘Tiger’ was confirmed this Wednesday on the list of travelers for the first match of Alberto Gamero’s team, which will face Independiente Medellín at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.this Thursday at 8:10 p.m. The match will be broadcast on Win+ Fútbol.

“Almost every match is going to be special because I’ve never played here. Visiting the stadiums in Colombia and facing all the teams is going to be very emotional to feel the passion that we Colombians have,” Falcao said at his official presentation to the media on Tuesday.

Falcao, as we know, never played in the first division of Colombian football. He did play in the B division, with the now defunct Lanceros de Boyacá, between 1999 and 2000, with a record that is still valid in professional tournaments: He is the youngest player to have ever officially stepped onto the pitch. He was 13 years and 199 days old. when he played, on August 28, 1999, against Deportivo Pereira.

Falcao’s return to the Atanasio Girardot

Falcao, however, has three matches played with the Colombian national team in Medellin. All of them were played in 2009, when the coaching staff, headed by Eduardo Lara, decided to play the final match of the qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa in that venue.

What’s more, sHis first goal in a match for points came at the Atanasio Girardot on June 10, 2009, when he scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Peru. Before that he had scored three more goals in friendly matches.

After that, he started on September 5, 2009, in the 2-0 win against Ecuador, and also played the full 90 minutes in the painful 2-4 defeat against Chile, on October 10 of the same year, in which the elimination from the World Cup was sealed.

Falcao has already played 67 minutes in the blue and white shirt, which he played as a starter in the friendly against River Plate on July 9 in Buenos Aires.

Now, finally, he will be in an official game, on a roster that does not include the three blue players who participated in the Copa América, the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero (who has not yet returned), the Costa Rican Juan Pablo Vargas and the Panamanian Jovani Welch.

The list of players called up by Millonarios for the match against Medellín

