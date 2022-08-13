Falcao García, present in a draw between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Falcao, in duel against Barcelona
Falcao, in duel against Barcelona
They faced each other this Saturday in a match from the first day of the Spanish League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Vallecano Ray, with Falcao garciadrew away against Barcelona0-0, at the start of the Spanish league.
El Tigre started as a substitute and was sent to the field at minute 62, wearing the number 9 jersey that he will wear this season.
ADVANCE
SPORTS
More sports news
August 13, 2022, 04:07 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to be always informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #García #present #draw #Barcelona #Rayo #Vallecano
Leave a Reply