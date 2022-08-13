Saturday, August 13, 2022
Falcao García, present in a draw between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in Sports
Falcao Garcia

Falcao, in duel against Barcelona

They faced each other this Saturday in a match from the first day of the Spanish League.

Vallecano Ray, with Falcao garciadrew away against Barcelona0-0, at the start of the Spanish league.

El Tigre started as a substitute and was sent to the field at minute 62, wearing the number 9 jersey that he will wear this season.

