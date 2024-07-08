Millionaires is already in Buenos Aires, Argentina, city ​​where this Tuesday they will play a friendly match against River Plate in the stadium Monumental and with the presence of Falcao garcia.

The forward has already trained with the blue team and is ready to face his first match with the team of which he is a declared fan.

The fans went overboard

Falcao returns to Buenos Aires and to play in a stadium that saw him win and score goals, since it was there where he began his career as a professional footballer.

The big signing of Colombian football was welcomed in the Argentine capital to the “rhythm of drums, trumpets and loud cries of thousands of fans” who arrived at the city’s airport.

The squad is calm and has no new developments for the friendly against one of the most important clubs in that country and in the world.

“I have fulfilled a childhood dream (…) I never thought it would be so exciting. I am very excited. I want to give my best for the group,” Falcao told Millonarios fans a few days ago.

