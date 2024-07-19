In front of 22,839 spectators Radamel Falcao García fulfilled his dream this Thursday by making his debut with Millonarios in an official match against DIM that ended in a 1-1 draw at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, where he was able to feel the affection of the people on the first date of the Colombian league.

All eyes were on the Colombian national team’s all-time top scorer and there were few moments in which he was treated like a rival in a stadium painted red, where he received the first gesture of affection after the pre-match warm-up when applause rained down from the stands and he responded with a greeting.

Falcao García was well received in Medellín. Photo:EFE

When the teams took to the field and The ‘Tiger’ headed to the substitutes’ bench, They asked him for a couple of photos before the start of the game, which did not start in favor of the ambassador team because the best chances were for the Poderoso until Brayan León opened the scoring in the 42nd minute when he beat goalkeeper Iván Arboleda. With the score at 1-0, coach Alberto Gamero took measures.

Falcao began the warm-up with his teammate Daniel Mantilla, while the rest of the group was in the locker room. This was another space to applaud the idol of thousands of Colombians for his memorable performances with the Tricolor and the career he built during his time in European football.

The electronic board went up and the ovation came. The fans of Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) themselves surrendered to the scorer seconds before the restart when he came on for midfielder Daniel Giraldo, in a bid to come back and give García a good start to his career in the football of his country.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Jaiver Nieto. THE TIME

The former Rayo Vallecano player found it difficult to have the prominence he was used to, especially because it was not a good match for his team and there was no player to feed him and put him one-on-one. However, he did not stop moving and floating in other areas looking for an opportunity, but he was barely able to fight for a ball from above after a cross from Danovis Banguero.

Argentine Santiago Giordana appeared with his goal in the last minute to tie the game and rescue a night for history with the materialization of Falcao’s dream.

A novelty in Win Sports’ TV broadcast of the match was the Falcam, an exclusive camera of the channel to make permanent monitoring of Falcao García in his debut in the Betplay League.

However, this implementation sparked a lot of criticism on social media, where users expressed their dissatisfaction with the camera.

According to some of them, it was an exaggerated decision by the channel and they even called it disrespectful to the rival, since in DIM’s goal, they consider, more importance was given to the reaction of Tigre than to the celebration of Poderoso.

Falcam also gave rise to humor with funny memes about the surveillance of Falcao.

SPORTS with EFE

