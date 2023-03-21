The ‘Tiger’ Falcao Garcia He has already arrived, he has already joined the Colombian National Team that trains in Seoul for the friendly match this Friday against Korea, and then against Japan, in preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Falcao arrives at an atypical moment to the national team. Although he is one of the captains, a reference and a player who enjoys all the respect of the coaching staff and players, his present is not the most optimal.

Falcao’s present

Falcao García trains with the National Team.

Radamel went from being a star player at Rayo Vallecano in Spain to being a substitute who plays very little and has a lot of competition to do so.

So far this year, Tigre has been present in 7 Spanish League games, but none as a starter. He has barely played 86 minutes so far in 2023 and has not scored goals.

It is even rumored that his future would be far from the Vallecas team, as he would seek to have more continuity in another league. His coach, Andoni Iraola, recently explained the situation of the Colombian.

“The Falcao thing is a matter of pure and hard competition and decisions that I have to make. We have alternatives in that offensive zone and in each game I try to take the opportune elections to start and finish, ”he said.

With this gray present, Falcao García arrives at the call for coach Néstor Lorenzo. With the National Team, Falcao has played 3 of the 4 games in this new process and has scored one goal, against Paraguay.

Falcao represents experience, leadership and the ability to guide new players who are coming to the national team. It’s kind of like a dressing room gun. His age also plays against him, since he has already turned 37, which indisputably distances him from the next World Cup.

In any case, there he is and he’s already joined the national team in Seoul. In these two games it will be seen how he is doing and what Lorenzo’s intentions are with him.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

