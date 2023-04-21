Falcao García is the bearer of bad news

The Colombian striker Rayo Vallecano, Radamel Falcao Garciawill not play against Real Sociedad after suffering a “muscular tear that will keep him out for between two and three weeks,” according to what his coach reported this Friday, Andoni Iraola.

Falcao, who is in his second season at Rayo Vallecano, was injured in the last game against Osasunain which he came onto the pitch in the 83rd minute instead of Sergio Camello.

(Shakira faces a mess in Miami, worse than Piqué and Clara Chía)

(Heartbreaking account of a dead cyclist technician in the Anapoima Classic)

The Colombian striker has recorded 24 official matches this season, only four as a starter, and has scored two goals in the 651 minutes of play.

Radamel Falcao García (left), in action against Celta.

Andoni Iraola, franjirrojo coach, has two important casualties for this match, those of the center-back Alejandro Catena and the left winger Álvaro García, both due to suspension.

The first will be replaced by the Ghanaian Abdul Mumin, who will form together with the Frenchman Florian Lejeune, who returns after suspension, and the second will possibly be replaced by Salvi Sánchez, his natural replacement.

(Radamel Falcao: Rayo Vallecano points to another Colombian to replace him)

Sports