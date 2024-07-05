Millonarios is celebrating and Colombian football is waiting after the confirmation and arrival of Radamel Falcao Garcia to the ‘Ambassador’ team. The all-time top scorer of the Colombian National Team brought forward his arrival in Bogotá and arrived in the country’s capital early Thursday morning from Miami, United States, where he was on vacation with his family.

The ‘Tiger’ joined Alberto Gamero’s team’s training camp, met his new teammates and quickly made himself available to the coaching staff to complete his first training session in Millonarios’ preseason.

The first images published by the club on its social networks of Falcao García in the ‘blue’ uniform caused excitement and joy, with which he posed alongside Mackalister Silva, Leonardo Castro and Andrés Llinás.

Falcao in Millonarios Photo:Millonaries FC Share

Quickly, and after learning the itinerary of the capital team this Thursday, the fans decided to organize a ‘flag-waving’ outside the hotel where the team is staying to greet and welcome the player born in Santa Marta. The first contact with the fans took place at around three in the afternoon, when the entire Millonarios delegation left for practice.

However, after a long wait, Falcao, along with the entire Millonarios squad, came out to greet the nearly 800 people who had gathered at the entrance to the Bogotá Plaza hotel. ‘We’ll see you very soon at El Campín, thanks for all the support,’ said the ‘Tiger’ before the press conference.

“I never thought this would be so exciting. I’m really looking forward to it, I want to give my best for the group. I’m just one more player to bring you all a lot of joy. So thank you very much. I’ll leave every drop of sweat on the pitch for the badge,” were Radamel Falcao’s words to the fans.

Bogotá July 04, 2024. Millonarios fans gather outside the Bogotá Plaza Hotel to welcome Falcao. Photo Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo Credit: CEET Photographer: NESTOR GOMEZ Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

Falcao press conference

Radamel Falcao García spoke to the media at a press conference after completing his first training session under Alberto Gamero. The 38-year-old striker was excited about this new adventure in his professional career, this time with the team he has always supported since he was a child.

How have the last few hours been since your arrival in Bogotá?

This is my dream as a child. I never imagined it would be so exciting on a personal level. For me, it is a gift from life to be able to live what I am living. It is something that will remain with me forever. I don’t know how many years of my career I have left and it is a gift that football gives me.

On the captaincy in Millonarios

“Mackalister made me a very special request to be captain and I couldn’t say no. Mackalister is a symbol of this institution and I am proud to take on the challenge of leading this group.”

What does Falcao know about the country’s pitches?

“I hope to adapt quickly, I haven’t played in the first division. We have many good things but there are others to improve.”

On the return of historic players to Colombian football.

“They are certainly players who have played in the best leagues in Europe. We want Colombian football to improve and all the big teams will be forced to have a better structure so that the competition grows.”

About his goals at Millonarios.

“I’ve been in clubs where the only objective is to be champions and I’m very clear about that. I love the challenge.”

What tactical scheme do you prefer?

“I can adapt to any scheme, in that respect I don’t think there will be a problem.”

On her tears at a press conference.

“I’ve always been a foreigner in my country and being here was unique for me.”

On returning to the Colombian National Team

“The national team is part of my life. I don’t know how long I’ll be playing football. Millonarios may be my last team. I don’t know. I’m focused on Millonarios.”

What did you feel when you put on the Millonarios shirt for the first time?

“The last time I wore it was in 2000, it’s been a long time. It’s fulfilling a childhood dream.”

As confirmed by Millonarios, next Tuesday, July 9, will be Radamel Falcao’s debut against River Plate of Argentina, the team with which he made history at the beginning of his professional career at the Más Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

Santiago Pabon Lopez

TIME