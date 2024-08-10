Radamel Falcao Garcia He is taking advantage of these days when Millonarios is not playing a match to recover from the injury he suffered in his left hand, and in the meantime he took advantage of the time to participate in an event on leadership in Bogotá.

El Tigre, looking very elegant, attended the event with his wife Lorelei Tarón. It was a talk about values ​​and leadership with different speakers.

“It was a big challenge for me, and I don’t deny that I was a little anxious because of the quality of the exhibitors and the greatness, career and experience of @johncmaxwell,” Falcao said on his Instagram account.

“But these challenges are what make great leaders. It’s like when you’re going to kick a penalty, you may have kicked a thousand, and you always feel the same adrenaline; you doubt where you’re going to kick or where the goalie is going to throw himself. Like when you make decisions for your life or for a business, you can score the goal and win, or fail and have an adverse result. But you can be sure that each step, each triumph and each defeat is what will lead you to success and make you great leaders to inspire and help others,” added the Tiger.

They make Falcao laugh

During the event, in a live session, Falcao cracked a smile more than once, provoked by a fan who showed him different posters that the Tiger read carefully. He told him that he admired him, that he loves him and that he also had five children, to the laughter of the Tiger.

