Falcao García: his future in football could take an unexpected turn

The future of the Colombian Radamel Falcao Garcia could still be linked to Vallecano Ray one more season because, apart from the contract that he has until 2024,

The club’s leaders do not rule out that he will continue another campaign as a complement to Raúl De Tomás and another attacker who may join the squad.

from 2021

Falcao arrived at Rayo Vallecano in September 2021 after passing through the Galatasaray and, in the two seasons at the Madrid club, he has played 54 games, 13 as a starter, in which he has scored eight goals.

The burden of injuries, especially in the last season, reduced the continuity in the Colombian’s game, who since his arrival was integrated into the group and assumed his secondary role within the squad.

The departure of Sergio Camello, who returns to Atlético de Madrid after his loan, causes Falcao, Raúl by Tomás and Randy Ntekawho returns after his loan to Elche, are the only Rayo Vallecano players for his attack next season.

EFE