Falcao García: his emotional words after playing again and scoring

Radamel Falcao, Colombian striker for Rayo Vallecano and author of the equalizing goal against Real Sociedad when he had only been on the pitch for a minute, he was “happy” for his reappearance in the Spanish League after two months without playing.

the tiger returned

El Tigre declared that the strikers are there to “take advantage of the quality minutes”. Rayo Vallecano tied with Real Sociedad thanks to a goal from Falcao, who neutralized Alexander Sorloth’s opening goal for the Basque team.

“I try to be in the right place to help the team. We forwards are for that. My habitat is the area and I will always try to contribute with goals,” he said.

“The important thing is to have quality minutes and make the most of the time to give the team what I can give it,” added Falcao, in statements to Movistar.

With 41 points, Rayo is practically guaranteed permanence since they lead Granada by ten with four games to go.

“Mathematically it is not yet. We are very close. Today the team worked very well, just like when the results were not given. We continue to work the same, although in the last ten days we have raised the situation with effort,” he concluded.

EFE

