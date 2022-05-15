Monday, May 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Falcao Garcia, headline! Majorca vs. Rayo Vallecano LIVE, follow LaLiga

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Falcao Garcia

Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.

Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.

The ‘Tiger’ is back in the game with his team after weeks of injury.

With permanence assured, Rayo Vallecano visits Mallorca on date 37 of LaLiga with Falcao García as starter, after several weeks plagued by injuries.Follow live the Mallorca vs. Vallecano Ray.

lineupsMinute by minute

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  Fifa takes action against Russia: these are the restrictions imposed

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Falcao #Garcia #headline #Majorca #Rayo #Vallecano #LIVE #follow #LaLiga

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sweden, Prime Minister Andersson: "Outside of NATO we are vulnerable"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.