Falcao García, great gesture: intercede for a child to take a photo with Lewandowski

Falcao García in the match against Barcelona.
Taken from the ESPN broadcast
El Tigre was present in the Barcelona vs. Vallecano Ray.
August 13, 2022, 09:00 PM
The new Barcelona of Robert Lewandowski started by conceding a goalless draw against Vallecano Ray, despite the fact that the azulgrana team deserved the victory, by game and chances, especially in the second half. The new project of the Catalan team started, therefore, at half gas, and did not meet the expectations that it had aroused during the preseason. On the other side, the Colombian Falcao garcia He was a substitute but had minutes.
The gesture of the tiger
Falcao García entered the 62nd minute but had no chance to score. However, he gets the applause for a special gesture he had on the court.
The Tiger He interceded for a boy who only wanted a photo with his idol, the Polish Lewandowski, the star signing of the Barcelona.
At the end of the game, the boy circumvented the security and tried his goal, but the staff stopped him, that’s when the Tiger appeared to intercede and help the minor to have his photo with his idol.
For this gesture, Falcao receives all the applause on social networks, where fans celebrate his great gesture.
THE CHILDREN’S IDOL! A small Barcelona fan invaded the field of play to take a selfie with Lewandowski and the Polish striker agreed. pic.twitter.com/waTTuIKyby
— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 13, 2022
August 13, 2022, 09:00 PM
