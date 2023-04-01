Falcao García, father for the fifth time: “Love multiplies and so do we”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Lorelei Tarón, his wife, announced the news with emotional images.
Radamel Falcao García will be a father for the fifth time. This was confirmed by his wife, the singer Lorelei Tarón through social networks with a series of images and an emotional message.
Falcao, dad for the fifth time!
“Love multiplies and so do we. Our biggest life project is THE FAMILY”Tarón pointed out in his related ‘post’.
“We are going to be parents for the fifth time!”celebrated by accompanying a series of photos in which her pregnancy is evident.
(Do not stop reading: Linda Caicedo celebrates: see her new goal with the women’s Real Madrid).
“We are waiting”is read in the last image of the sequence of images.
The ‘Tiger’ family grows
According to press reports, It would be a girl who comes to the family that is currently based in Madrid, since the Colombian is a striker at Rayo Vallecano. However, the gender of the baby on the way is not yet known.
Lorelei Tarón has been remembered for her long relationship with samarium and for the spiritual growth they have had together.
Last June, the couple had already announced a fifth pregnancy, but unfortunately it did not end well.
Today, the García Tarón family is made up of the minors Jedidiah, Dominique, Desiree and Annette. It remains to be seen what the name of the new offspring will be.
SPORTS
