The arrival of Radamel Falcao García to Millonarios continues to cross borders and has been a topic of conversation, even during the development of the Copa América, which is played in the United States.

The ‘Tigre’ participated in three editions of the tournament: in 2011, in Argentina, he scored his only goals in the competition, against Bolivia. Then, in the quarterfinals, he missed a penalty against Peru.

In 2015, in Chile, he also reached the quarter-finals, where Colombia was eliminated after losing on penalties against Argentina. In addition, he was part of the team that in 2019, in Brazil, lost at the same stage of the tournament, against Chile.

Juan Pablo Vargas praises Falcao before his arrival at Millonarios

The top scorer of the Colombian National Team in all of history, with 36 goals, two-time Europa League champion, generates admiration among his teammates and also in his rivals. And that happened with Juan Pablo Vargas, who has never faced Falcao, but now he will have him as a teammate at Millos.

The ‘Tiger’ issue was an obligatory question for Vargas, who attended, along with Costa Rica coach Gustavo Alfaro, the press conference prior to the game against Colombia, which will be this Friday in Glendale (Arizona).

“With such high-quality and high-ranking teammates, it is unnecessary to talk about who Radamel Falcao is. He is a reference player for all of us, he was in the ideal eleven in 2012. That is incredible, and now being able to have him as a teammate is a great emotion,” said Vargas.

The Costa Rican defender has one goal when he returns to Millonarios: “Now as a player I hope to learn many things from him, to learn on the field, but I have the desire to learn a lot off the field from what Radamel Falcao is, I know he is a very correct person, very upright. I think he is going to be a great captain for us,” he insisted.

