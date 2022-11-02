Falcao garcia is in the process of recovery `to return to the court with the Vallecano Ray. There is a game against Real Madrid, next Monday, and he wants to be there.

In dialogue with Win Sports, the Tiger gave news about his recovery process from his recent physical discomfort.

“I am already working with the ball, in the next few days I will join the rest of the squad and I am already preparing for next week’s game against Real Madrid. We are excited because the results have been positive, we are consolidating ourselves”, said Falcao from Madrid.

Play in the Colombian League?

Falcao was consulted about the possibility of one day coming to play in the Colombian League, to which he said that it is a matter of evaluating as a family, but he did not close the door.

“It is something more complex, it is a family decision, we have four children and it is something that we have to evaluate with my wife to make that decision. Time is less and less and well, let’s talk and see what happens,” he assured.

He even confessed that Colombian soccer is still followed. “Every time I can I keep up to date, I watch a game, I saw America with Pasto, I found out that millionaires qualified for the eighths (home runs), that the groups have already been defined, that there is a classic very soon. We hope that they are good shows, that people can enjoy it, that families can attend the stadiums, which is the most important thing, that they get along in peace and that we all enjoy the great spectacle that is football”.

Finally, he spoke of the absence of Colombia from the World Cup. “Sad for not being in the World Cup, but a new litter of players is coming and we are excited to continue contributing, we hope to continue growing to return to the World Cup.”

