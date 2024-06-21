lhe arrival of Radamel Falcao García to Millonarios, an old desire of both the blue fans and Tigre itself, is a reality. The club already announced his arrival with several messages on social networks and now, it was Falcao who confirmed that everything is ready to wear blue.

The agreement was closed this Thursday in Miami, at Falcao’s house, where the largest shareholder of Millonarios arrived, Gustavo Serpa, to seal a dream of many.

This is how Falcao’s arrival at Millonarios closed

The meeting lasted four hours, and was “very friendly without the presence of lawyers or agents,” as a source of absolute credibility confirmed to EL TIEMPO: only the player, his uncle Román Zárate, Serpa and president Enrique Camacho were present.

In principle, the ‘Tigre’ will sign for six months, to avoid a tax issue that would complicate its continuity, and would be renewed for six more months. In addition, Falcao would receive an additional bonus for games played, goals scored and titles obtained. It should be remembered that this semester, Millonarios has competition in the League and the Colombia Cup.

“He is of course the most expensive player, due to his value, in the history of Colombian football. You will have an internationally competitive salary for your career. To have it, there is a combination of salary, bonuses, sponsorships, sales of t-shirts and other products,” the source added.

Falcao spoke out this Thursday on his social networks, in a video in which He remembered the first time he put on the Millonarios shirt on a field in Bogotá, with the hope of being a professional soccer player. Those images were recorded in 2000, a year after his debut in B with Lanceros de Boyacá.

Besides, The video shows several of his key moments with the Colombian National Team, including another of his great dreams fulfilled: his goal against Poland in the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Falcao’s exciting message to confirm his arrival at Millonarios

“Everyone knows that Millonarios is my team from my heart, from my childhood, but today I not only sign with them, today my bet is on Colombian soccer, on my roots and on my homeland,” Falcao said.

“Today I want to thank each of the Colombians who have shouted a goal of mine, who have been excited by my victories and saddened by my defeats.and I want to do it personally, visiting their stadiums and sharing together on a soccer field, that field that has united us and will unite us forever.”he added.