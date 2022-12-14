Falcao García does not train with Rayo Vallecano: what happened now?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Falcao Garcia.
Falcao garcia.
The Spanish team is preparing for the return to competition after the World Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 13, 2022, 09:22 PM
The Vallecano Ray He resumed training this Tuesday, after two days off, and did so with a session soaked in water due to the heavy rain that fell in the Ciudad Deportiva, where he was not with the group Radamel Falcaoapart from some inconvenience.
Falcao is the only one of the five strikers in the Rayo Vallecano squad who has not played minutes in the three friendlies played against him Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Real Sociedad.
His last official match was on November 20 with Colombia in the friendly against Paraguay played in Florida.
In that match he was a substitute, played fifteen minutes and scored the second goal in the 2-0 win.
After a few days of vacation, he joined Rayo’s work dynamics directly in Turkey but did not play any games. Against Real Sociedad he did not enter the call for the trip.
On Rayo’s return to work at the Ciudad Deportiva, the Colombian was on the sidelines with his teammate salvi sanchezwho is recovering from an injury.
Both were in one of the fields attached to the main one and did some light exercises with the ball without participating in the normal work dynamics of the group.
Rayo Vallecano’s first commitment after the break for the World Cup in Qatar will be on December 21, a single match, against Atlético Saguntino. Eight days later, on the 29th, they will resume the league competition as visitors in Montilivi against Girona.
EFE
More sports news
December 13, 2022, 09:22 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #García #train #Rayo #Vallecano #happened
Leave a Reply