Falcao García does not train with Rayo Vallecano: what happened now?

The Vallecano Ray He resumed training this Tuesday, after two days off, and did so with a session soaked in water due to the heavy rain that fell in the Ciudad Deportiva, where he was not with the group Radamel Falcaoapart from some inconvenience.

Falcao is the only one of the five strikers in the Rayo Vallecano squad who has not played minutes in the three friendlies played against him Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Real Sociedad.

Radamel Falcao García (left), in action against Celta.

His last official match was on November 20 with Colombia in the friendly against Paraguay played in Florida.

In that match he was a substitute, played fifteen minutes and scored the second goal in the 2-0 win.

After a few days of vacation, he joined Rayo’s work dynamics directly in Turkey but did not play any games. Against Real Sociedad he did not enter the call for the trip.

On Rayo’s return to work at the Ciudad Deportiva, the Colombian was on the sidelines with his teammate salvi sanchezwho is recovering from an injury.

Both were in one of the fields attached to the main one and did some light exercises with the ball without participating in the normal work dynamics of the group.

Rayo Vallecano’s first commitment after the break for the World Cup in Qatar will be on December 21, a single match, against Atlético Saguntino. Eight days later, on the 29th, they will resume the league competition as visitors in Montilivi against Girona.

EFE

More sports news