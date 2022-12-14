Wednesday, December 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Falcao García does not train with Rayo Vallecano: what happened now?

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Falcao García will renew with Rayo Vallecano for one more year

Falcao Garcia.

Falcao garcia.

The Spanish team is preparing for the return to competition after the World Cup.

The Vallecano Ray He resumed training this Tuesday, after two days off, and did so with a session soaked in water due to the heavy rain that fell in the Ciudad Deportiva, where he was not with the group Radamel Falcaoapart from some inconvenience.

See also  Radamel Falcao and the footballer who broke his record at Monaco

Falcao is the only one of the five strikers in the Rayo Vallecano squad who has not played minutes in the three friendlies played against him Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Real Sociedad.

Radamel Falcao García (left), in action against Celta.

His last official match was on November 20 with Colombia in the friendly against Paraguay played in Florida.

In that match he was a substitute, played fifteen minutes and scored the second goal in the 2-0 win.

After a few days of vacation, he joined Rayo’s work dynamics directly in Turkey but did not play any games. Against Real Sociedad he did not enter the call for the trip.

On Rayo’s return to work at the Ciudad Deportiva, the Colombian was on the sidelines with his teammate salvi sanchezwho is recovering from an injury.

Both were in one of the fields attached to the main one and did some light exercises with the ball without participating in the normal work dynamics of the group.

Rayo Vallecano’s first commitment after the break for the World Cup in Qatar will be on December 21, a single match, against Atlético Saguntino. Eight days later, on the 29th, they will resume the league competition as visitors in Montilivi against Girona.

See also  Falcao García had a few minutes in Rayo's defeat

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Falcao #García #train #Rayo #Vallecano #happened

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

No release on bail: FTX founder remains in custody because of "great risk of absconding".

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result