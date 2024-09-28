The violent events that occurred last Thursday at the stadium Atanasio Girardot of Medellín, when the fans clashed with knives in the stands so the game was suspended National vs. Junior, continues to give something to talk about.

The authorities have determined that 25 people have already been injured after the incidents, which once again put violence in the country’s football in the public spotlight.

Likewise, the Dimayor In the coming days, it will study the sanctions following the events, which once again leave the security inside and outside the stadiums in a bad light.

The establishments have spoken out and even the country’s emblematic players have spoken about the matter, such as Falcao García, the forward of Millionaires.

What this does is that families stay away from the stadiums and that children cannot enjoy a spectacle as beautiful as football,” said the 38-year-old Samario on Caracol Radio.

García is injured and works daily to return to the starting lineup and help Millonarios seek qualification to the best eight of the second tournament of the year.

“Something must be done to educate the bars. Two or three brainless people end up making the rest of the fans pay and he can’t go see his teams and that is unfair,” he said.

