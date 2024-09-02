FAlcao García celebrated his first goal with Millonarios this Sunday and he did it in a very emotional way, because He dedicated it to Javier Acosta, the fan of the ambassador club who underwent euthanasia this Friday, August 30.

When the 54th minute was marked, the tiger scored his first goal in the match against Patriotas and seconds later He pulled out a white T-shirt that read “Javier Acosta, we will never forget you.”

The fan ambassador and Falcao had had a telephone conversation, in which “the tiger” had asked him about his health, had given him encouraging words and had even prayed together for the procedure Acosta was going to undergo.

“Thank you for praying for me, for calling me and telling me so many nice things about my life, you know the promise, the first goal dedicated to Javi,” the fan commented in a Facebook post after speaking with the player.

The story of Javier Acosta became one of the cases that most shocked the country, Well, he was a young man who struggled with health complications for several years.

The Millonarios fan was left in a wheelchair after an accident. Ten years ago he contracted a bacteria in a swimming pool and it affected his bones. In fact, doctors told him that they had to amputate one of his legs.

However, The hardest moment for Acosta was when he was diagnosed with blood cancer a few weeks ago. This illness was the trigger for the young man to request euthanasia.

The Millonarios fan died this Friday, August 30 surrounded by hundreds of people who accompanied him throughout his process and gave him strength so that he could rest after several years of health problems.

