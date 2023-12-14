Falcao garcia never hides his special celebrations with his partner Lorelei Taronwith whom he lives one of the most followed relationships in football and entertainment.

Well now, on the occasion of the couple's 16th anniversary, the Tiger brought out his most romantic side and expressed his feelings to Lorelei in an emotional message on social networks.

Falcao, a soccer player for Rayo Vallecano in Spain, shared special moments with Lorelei, decorated an I Love You message with red balloons and dedicated emotional words to her.

“What wonderful moments we have lived in these 16 years. Many have been happy, others not so much. Victories and disappointments that have strengthened us and united us more than before“El Tigre began in his writing, along with photos with Lorelei.

“Super grateful to God for everything that has happened in these years, grateful to you for the commitment, firmness and courage that you always show us. I love you, queen of the house,” Radamel concluded his tender message of love.

Falcao was born in Santa Marta, lived for several years in Venezuela, then settled in Bogotá, where he began his soccer career, and at the age of 15 he went to Argentina, where he played in the minor divisions at River Plate.

For her part, Lorelei Tarón was born in Jardín América, a small town in the province of Misiones (Argentina). At the age of 17 she settled in Buenos Aires with the intention of being a singer.

Both Lorelei and Falcao are Christians and met at a cult in Buenos Aires. They married in December 2007.

